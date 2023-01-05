UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.10-$7.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.15 billion-$2.16 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.15 billion. UniFirst also updated its FY23 guidance to $7-10.7.50 EPS.

UniFirst Price Performance

UniFirst stock opened at $198.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.38 and a beta of 0.91. UniFirst has a 52-week low of $154.72 and a 52-week high of $207.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $188.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.62.

Get UniFirst alerts:

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The textile maker reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.03. UniFirst had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 6.77%. The business had revenue of $516.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. UniFirst’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that UniFirst will post 7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UniFirst Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. This is an increase from UniFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 6th. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.71%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UNF. TheStreet lowered shares of UniFirst from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com cut UniFirst from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 26th.

Insider Transactions at UniFirst

In related news, CEO Steven S. Sintros sold 178 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $32,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,597,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Shane O’connor sold 1,233 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $221,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,901 shares in the company, valued at $702,180. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven S. Sintros sold 178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $32,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,984 shares in the company, valued at $3,597,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,978 shares of company stock worth $536,040. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UniFirst

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of UniFirst by 2.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,352 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in UniFirst during the first quarter valued at about $1,361,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in UniFirst by 48.1% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,353 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in UniFirst in the third quarter worth about $780,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in UniFirst by 27.6% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

About UniFirst

(Get Rating)

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UniFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.