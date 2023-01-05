UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) Shares Sold by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,679 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,036 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.32% of UniFirst worth $10,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UNF. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in UniFirst by 101.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 114,027 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $19,183,000 after purchasing an additional 57,384 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in UniFirst by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 232,649 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $42,873,000 after purchasing an additional 33,532 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in UniFirst by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,646,430 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $303,404,000 after purchasing an additional 23,741 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in UniFirst by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 546,059 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $100,628,000 after purchasing an additional 21,774 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in UniFirst by 144.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 34,341 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,913,000 after purchasing an additional 20,315 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on UNF shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on UniFirst to $225.00 in a report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded UniFirst from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 26th.

In other news, CEO Steven S. Sintros sold 1,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $282,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,648,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CEO Steven S. Sintros sold 178 shares of UniFirst stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $32,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,597,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Steven S. Sintros sold 1,567 shares of UniFirst stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $282,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,648,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 2,978 shares of company stock valued at $536,040 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:UNF traded down $3.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $194.71. 5,571 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,763. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.38 and a beta of 0.91. UniFirst Co. has a 1 year low of $154.72 and a 1 year high of $207.49.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The textile maker reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.03. UniFirst had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 5.17%. The company had revenue of $516.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.58 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that UniFirst Co. will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This is a boost from UniFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 6th. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.71%.

UniFirst Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

