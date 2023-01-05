Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Acquired by Bender Robert & Associates

Bender Robert & Associates boosted its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,736 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Ulta Beauty comprises 4.2% of Bender Robert & Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Bender Robert & Associates owned about 0.05% of Ulta Beauty worth $10,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 627 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 59.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 52.7% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 84 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 4.9% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 679 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 2.2% during the second quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ULTA has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $435.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $589.00 to $607.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty to $535.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $511.00 to $548.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $514.24.

Ulta Beauty Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $483.52 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $447.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $417.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.29. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $330.80 and a 1 year high of $483.80.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $1.25. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 68.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 22.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ulta Beauty

(Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.