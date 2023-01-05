Udine Wealth Management Inc. Takes Position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Udine Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 44,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,226,000. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Udine Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IQLT. TIAA FSB grew its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 223.2% during the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,407,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,404,000 after buying an additional 2,353,461 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 2,093.3% during the 3rd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 1,528,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458,705 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 459.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,673,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374,681 shares during the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 3,337.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,039,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,799,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,156,000 after purchasing an additional 944,026 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSEARCA IQLT opened at $33.09 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.13 and its 200 day moving average is $31.03. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.02 and a fifty-two week high of $39.61.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.