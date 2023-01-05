Udine Wealth Management Inc. Takes Position in Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK)

Udine Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 9,009 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000. Udine Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Equity Bancshares at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Global Investments grew its stake in shares of Equity Bancshares by 28.2% during the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 13,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $53,000. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $13,122,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $374,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $158,000. 59.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Equity Bancshares news, COO Gregory H. Kossover sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total value of $41,448.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 66,449 shares in the company, valued at $2,295,148.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Gregory H. Kossover sold 1,200 shares of Equity Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total transaction of $41,448.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 66,449 shares in the company, valued at $2,295,148.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brad S. Elliott sold 18,746 shares of Equity Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total transaction of $647,486.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,673,812.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,169 shares of company stock worth $1,386,430 over the last three months. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Equity Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Equity Bancshares stock opened at $32.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.17 and a 200-day moving average of $32.53. The firm has a market cap of $514.22 million, a P/E ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.81. Equity Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.06 and a 1-year high of $38.04.

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.14. Equity Bancshares had a net margin of 26.62% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The business had revenue of $50.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.44 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Equity Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Equity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.73%.

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of banking, mortgage banking, and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loan products to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses.

