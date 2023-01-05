Udine Wealth Management Inc. Takes $209,000 Position in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Udine Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 12,698 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 35,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $331,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 483.2% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 116,224 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after buying an additional 96,294 shares during the period. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Old National Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $192,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 41.2% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,670 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Old National Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Old National Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.67.

Old National Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ ONB opened at $17.83 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Old National Bancorp has a 12-month low of $14.22 and a 12-month high of $20.81.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 19.71%. The firm had revenue of $461.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 120.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Old National Bancorp will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Old National Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.83%.

Old National Bancorp Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

