Udine Wealth Management Inc. Invests $5.52 Million in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPME)

Udine Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPME – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 72,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,522,000. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF comprises 4.2% of Udine Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Udine Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 2.26% of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Systelligence LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 392.1% in the second quarter. Systelligence LLC now owns 255,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,600,000 after acquiring an additional 203,369 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 149,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,446,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 88,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,133,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 474.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 58,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,685,000 after buying an additional 47,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 53,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,312,000 after buying an additional 12,242 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA JPME opened at $84.75 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.08. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $76.31 and a 1 year high of $95.99.

