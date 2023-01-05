Udine Wealth Management Inc. Buys Shares of 6,646 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Udine Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,646 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $734,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in 3M by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,685,523 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,229,834,000 after acquiring an additional 94,802 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,315,417 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,684,639,000 after purchasing an additional 758,126 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,413,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,103,670,000 after purchasing an additional 44,714 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,557,863 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $589,837,000 after purchasing an additional 155,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,057,733 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $455,235,000 after purchasing an additional 541,979 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MMM opened at $125.15 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.00. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $107.07 and a fifty-two week high of $181.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.56.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.08. 3M had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 18.91%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.92%.

In other news, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $135,245.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,365.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $135,245.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,365.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total value of $720,859.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,033 shares in the company, valued at $256,971.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MMM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on 3M from $126.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on 3M from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group upgraded 3M from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on 3M from $149.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on 3M to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.57.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

