Udine Wealth Management Inc. Buys Shares of 26,418 Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP)

Udine Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 26,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,000. Udine Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.20% of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGCP. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $210,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $254,000. Intergy Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $305,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $306,000.

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:CGCP opened at $22.46 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.74. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF has a 1 year low of $21.41 and a 1 year high of $25.83.

