Udine Wealth Management Inc. Buys New Stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Udine Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 76.5% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Performance

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock opened at $95.64 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.22. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $86.40 and a 12-month high of $117.35.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

