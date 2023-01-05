Udine Wealth Management Inc. Buys New Shares in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Udine Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,391 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tevis Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 195 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 118.5% in the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 271 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 350 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 366 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Trading Up 4.2 %

Boeing stock opened at $203.64 on Thursday. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $113.02 and a 1 year high of $229.67. The company has a market cap of $120.92 billion, a PE ratio of -14.29, a PEG ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $176.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($6.17). The business had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.60) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -8.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BA shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $185.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $180.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.24.

Insider Activity at Boeing

In other news, CEO David L. Calhoun purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $158.88 per share, for a total transaction of $3,972,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,972,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO David L. Calhoun purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $158.88 per share, for a total transaction of $3,972,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,972,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 1,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $157.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,860.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at $458,231.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

