Udine Wealth Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Udine Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 52,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,362,000. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 1.8% of Udine Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHZ. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,848,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHZ opened at $46.16 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.63. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.86 and a fifty-two week high of $53.55.

