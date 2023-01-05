U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

U.S. Global Investors Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of GROW opened at $2.94 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.43. U.S. Global Investors has a 52 week low of $2.53 and a 52 week high of $6.37. The stock has a market cap of $43.82 million, a P/E ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.95.

Get U.S. Global Investors alerts:

U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The asset manager reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.41 million during the quarter. U.S. Global Investors had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 5.65%.

U.S. Global Investors Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be issued a $0.0075 dividend. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. U.S. Global Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.91%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Global Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 47.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 82,960 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 26,848 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Global Investors during the first quarter worth approximately $471,000. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 1,301.8% during the third quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 139,577 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 129,620 shares during the period. Finally, Kanen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Global Investors during the second quarter worth approximately $2,001,000. Institutional investors own 27.39% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Global Investors

(Get Rating)

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to investment companies. It also provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. The firm manages equity and fixed income mutual funds for its clients. It also manages hedge funds. The firm also manages exchange traded funds.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Global Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Global Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.