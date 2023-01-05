Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) Shares Down 7%

Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.79 and last traded at $7.07. Approximately 31,409 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 34,559 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.60.
Tyra Biosciences Stock Up 6.1 %
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.00.
Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.11. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tyra Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tyra Biosciences
Tyra Biosciences Company Profile
Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies to overcome tumor resistance and enhance outcomes for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidate is TYRA-300, a selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR)3 for the treatment of muscle invasive bladder cancer.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tyra Biosciences (TYRA)
- Why Is Kraft Heinz Moving Higher
- What will this mean for the Devon Energy stock price this year?
- Nio Stock, Is This The Bottom ?
- Will Trade Desk Inc Bounce Off Its Support Line?
- Conagra Brands: Another Reason To Go Long Consumer Staples In 2023
Receive News & Ratings for Tyra Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyra Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.