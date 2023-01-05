Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) Shares Down 7%

Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.79 and last traded at $7.07. Approximately 31,409 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 34,559 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.60.

Tyra Biosciences Stock Up 6.1 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.00.

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.11. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tyra Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tyra Biosciences

Tyra Biosciences Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 7,339 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 1.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 217,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 3,963 shares in the last quarter. TCG Crossover Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 5.5% during the third quarter. TCG Crossover Management LLC now owns 945,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,313,000 after acquiring an additional 49,289 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 599,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,274,000 after acquiring an additional 8,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sepio Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences in the third quarter valued at $93,000. 84.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies to overcome tumor resistance and enhance outcomes for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidate is TYRA-300, a selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR)3 for the treatment of muscle invasive bladder cancer.

