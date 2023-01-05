Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN) Shares Acquired by Grace & White Inc. NY

Grace & White Inc. NY increased its position in Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 223,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 8,455 shares during the quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY owned about 1.62% of Twin Disc worth $2,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Twin Disc by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Twin Disc in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Twin Disc by 0.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 506,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,428,000 after buying an additional 4,079 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in Twin Disc by 2.7% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 308,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,132,000 after buying an additional 8,162 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Twin Disc by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 484,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,066,000 after acquiring an additional 8,719 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TWIN. StockNews.com raised shares of Twin Disc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Oppenheimer downgraded Twin Disc from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

TWIN opened at $9.10 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.33 and its 200-day moving average is $10.11. Twin Disc, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $7.91 and a 52-week high of $18.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.49 million, a P/E ratio of 29.36 and a beta of 1.12.

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $55.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.70 million. Twin Disc had a return on equity of 4.16% and a net margin of 1.65%. Analysts expect that Twin Disc, Incorporated will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment in the United States, the Netherlands, China, Australia, Italy, and internationally. It operates through Manufacturing and Distribution segments. The company's products include marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

