TTP Investments Inc. Has $581,000 Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

TTP Investments Inc. increased its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 75.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,786 shares during the quarter. Simon Property Group makes up 0.7% of TTP Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. TTP Investments Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,391,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,497,983,000 after buying an additional 1,845,801 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,491,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,090,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158,735 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 22,256,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,928,757,000 after purchasing an additional 115,937 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,158,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $394,698,000 after purchasing an additional 23,156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SPG traded down $2.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $118.98. The company had a trading volume of 6,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,427,598. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.17, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a one year low of $86.02 and a one year high of $165.83. The firm has a market cap of $38.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were given a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.05%. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.20%.

SPG has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Simon Property Group in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Simon Property Group from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Simon Property Group to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Simon Property Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.17.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

