Truist Financial Boosts AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Price Target to $180.00

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 9.99% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale lowered shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.89.

NYSE:ABBV traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $163.65. The company had a trading volume of 13,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,348,695. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. The firm has a market cap of $289.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.87. AbbVie has a twelve month low of $128.26 and a twelve month high of $175.91.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.10. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 155.88%. The business had revenue of $14.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that AbbVie will post 13.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total transaction of $6,924,952.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,837 shares in the company, valued at $2,261,519.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ABBV. O Dell Group LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 108.7% in the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 80.6% in the second quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 85.3% in the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

