Truist Financial Boosts AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Price Target to $180.00

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 9.99% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale lowered shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.89.
AbbVie Stock Down 0.0 %
NYSE:ABBV traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $163.65. The company had a trading volume of 13,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,348,695. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. The firm has a market cap of $289.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.87. AbbVie has a twelve month low of $128.26 and a twelve month high of $175.91.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total transaction of $6,924,952.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,837 shares in the company, valued at $2,261,519.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On AbbVie
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ABBV. O Dell Group LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 108.7% in the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 80.6% in the second quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 85.3% in the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.
AbbVie Company Profile
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AbbVie (ABBV)
- Conagra Brands: Another Reason To Go Long Consumer Staples In 2023
- Tesla’s Road to Recovery is a Long, Promising One
- GameStop Stock Worth Considering for Another Run in 2023?
- 3 Energy Stock Winners With More in the Tank
- Can Amazon Lead Consumer Stocks To A Big Rally In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.