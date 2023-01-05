TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) Holdings Lowered by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 360,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,016 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.86% of TriMas worth $9,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of TriMas by 6.5% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of TriMas by 371.5% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of TriMas by 1.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 175,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TriMas by 182.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TriMas by 17.3% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 2,927 shares during the last quarter. 99.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TriMas Stock Up 0.1 %

TRS stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $28.08. The stock had a trading volume of 826 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,344. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. TriMas Co. has a 1-year low of $21.41 and a 1-year high of $36.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.68 and a 200 day moving average of $27.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 0.69.

TriMas Dividend Announcement

TriMas ( NASDAQ:TRS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $218.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.69 million. TriMas had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 11.55%. On average, equities analysts expect that TriMas Co. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 2nd. TriMas’s dividend payout ratio is 11.27%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Thomas A. Amato acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.37 per share, with a total value of $111,850.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 234,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,246,883.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other TriMas news, insider Fabio Leandro Matheus Salik bought 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.45 per share, with a total value of $100,835.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 22,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,213.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas A. Amato bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.37 per share, for a total transaction of $111,850.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,550 shares in the company, valued at $5,246,883.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 9,324 shares of company stock valued at $213,320. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TRS. William Blair downgraded TriMas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com downgraded TriMas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

TriMas Profile

TriMas Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment offers dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, flexible spouts, and agricultural closures; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; aseptic closures; industrial closures and flex spouts; custom injection molded components and devices; various injection molded products; and single-bodied and assembled caps and closures under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Stolz, Omega, and Rapak brands.

