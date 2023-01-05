Tricon Residential (OTCMKTS:TCNGF) Shares Down 0.4%

Shares of Tricon Residential Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCNGF – Get Rating) were down 0.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.60 and last traded at $7.68. Approximately 598,554 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 9,606% from the average daily volume of 6,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.71.

Tricon Residential Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.45.

About Tricon Residential

(Get Rating)

Tricon Residential, Inc is a residential real estate investment company, which engages in rental housing. It operates through the following segments: Private Funds and Advisory; Tricon Housing Partners; Tricon American Homes; and Tricon Lifestyle Rentals. The Private Funds and Advisory segment manages an investment portfolio of residential real estate assets in the U.S.

Featured Stories

