Treasure Coast Financial Planning Raises Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Treasure Coast Financial Planning increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,207 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the quarter. iShares Select Dividend ETF comprises 3.3% of Treasure Coast Financial Planning’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Treasure Coast Financial Planning’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $4,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DVY. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 340.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 12,391 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 153,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,641,000 after buying an additional 2,124 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,396,000. Insight Advisors LLC PA purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 29,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,790,000 after acquiring an additional 6,435 shares during the period.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $120.72. The company had a trading volume of 3,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,745. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $105.59 and a one year high of $133.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.04.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

