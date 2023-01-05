Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 6,878 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 169,517 shares.The stock last traded at $23.58 and had previously closed at $22.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TMCI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Treace Medical Concepts from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Treace Medical Concepts to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Treace Medical Concepts from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st.

Get Treace Medical Concepts alerts:

Treace Medical Concepts Trading Up 1.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.78.

Insider Activity

Treace Medical Concepts ( NASDAQ:TMCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.06. Treace Medical Concepts had a negative return on equity of 51.67% and a negative net margin of 35.87%. The business had revenue of $33.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.10 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Aaron Berutti bought 1,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.86 per share, for a total transaction of $39,894.50. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 13,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,121.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Treace Medical Concepts news, insider Daniel E. Owens sold 5,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $140,625.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Aaron Berutti bought 1,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.86 per share, for a total transaction of $39,894.50. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 13,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,121.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 26,825 shares of company stock worth $584,045 and have sold 526,239 shares worth $11,994,058. 41.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TMCI. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 79.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.17% of the company’s stock.

About Treace Medical Concepts

(Get Rating)

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Treace Medical Concepts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Treace Medical Concepts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.