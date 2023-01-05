Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Trading 5.2% Higher

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) shares traded up 5.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.50 and last traded at $4.49. 307,218 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 15,523,366 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Transocean from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Barclays increased their price target on Transocean from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Transocean from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded Transocean from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Transocean from $4.20 to $3.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.52.

Transocean Trading Up 6.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.55.

Institutional Trading of Transocean

Transocean ( NYSE:RIG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $691.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.24 million. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 3.74% and a negative net margin of 20.50%. Transocean’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RIG. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Transocean by 145.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 80,761 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 47,816 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Transocean in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Transocean in the second quarter valued at about $311,000. Trek Financial LLC boosted its stake in Transocean by 104.1% in the second quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 535,823 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after buying an additional 273,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Transocean in the second quarter valued at about $2,414,000. 55.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Transocean

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. As of February 14, 2022, the company had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 37 mobile offshore drilling units, including 27 ultra-deep water and 10 harsh environment floaters.

See Also

