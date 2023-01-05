TraDAO Price Up 0.1% This Week (TOD)

TraDAO (TOD) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. Over the last seven days, TraDAO has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. TraDAO has a market cap of $304.60 million and approximately $20.01 worth of TraDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TraDAO token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00001577 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002893 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000351 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 64.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $75.15 or 0.00445937 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000194 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $375.64 or 0.02229053 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,134.19 or 0.30465951 BTC.

About TraDAO

TraDAO’s total supply is 115,081 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,124,930,668 tokens. TraDAO’s official Twitter account is @trava_capital and its Facebook page is accessible here. TraDAO’s official message board is blog.tradao.finance. TraDAO’s official website is trava.capital.

Buying and Selling TraDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Trava Capital (TOD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Trava Capital has a current supply of 115,081 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Trava Capital is 0.270775 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://trava.capital/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TraDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TraDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TraDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

