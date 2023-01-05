Tracy M. J. Colden Sells 3,180 Shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Stock

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating) EVP Tracy M. J. Colden sold 3,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.44, for a total value of $20,479.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $955,985.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

PLYA traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,665,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,262,017. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $5.34 and a fifty-two week high of $9.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.33.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 8.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Playa Hotels & Resorts

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 11,876,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,123,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,827,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,359,000 after purchasing an additional 189,955 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 5,937,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833,404 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,557,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,313,000 after purchasing an additional 66,828 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,507,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,965,000 after purchasing an additional 188,610 shares during the period. 82.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PLYA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup upgraded Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $7.25 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

About Playa Hotels & Resorts

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2021, it owned a portfolio of 22 resorts with 8,366 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

