Topaz Energy (OTCMKTS:TPZEF) Shares Down 4%

Topaz Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:TPZEF – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $14.85 and last traded at $14.87. 13,807 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 93% from the average session volume of 7,154 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.50.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TPZEF. Desjardins upped their target price on Topaz Energy from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Scotiabank upped their target price on Topaz Energy from C$106.00 to C$116.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Raymond James upped their target price on Topaz Energy from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Topaz Energy from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.09.

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company. It operates in Royalty Production and Infrastructure segments. The company holds gross overriding royalty interests on approximately 5.3 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It is also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

