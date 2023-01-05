TomoChain Price Up 6% Over Last Week (TOMO)

TomoChain (TOMO) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. One TomoChain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00001642 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, TomoChain has traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar. TomoChain has a market capitalization of $26.00 million and approximately $3.15 million worth of TomoChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About TomoChain

TomoChain’s genesis date was July 15th, 2017. TomoChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 93,882,212 coins. The Reddit community for TomoChain is https://reddit.com/r/tomochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TomoChain’s official website is tomochain.com. TomoChain’s official Twitter account is @tomochainann and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TomoChain is medium.com/tomochain.

TomoChain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TomoChain is a blockchain-based project that aims to provide a solution to the scalability problem with the Ethereum blockchain. The TomoChain team plans to support horizontal scaling by adding more second layer blockchain integrated with Ethereum for backup and atomic cross-chain transfer. The platform will be supported by the TomoCoin and will feature instant transaction confirmation and near zero transaction fee.TomoCoin (TOMO) is the protocol token to govern and regulate the Tomochain infrastructure.TelegramWhitepaper”

