Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHD) Shares Purchased by Win Advisors Inc.

Win Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHD – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,602 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,586 shares during the quarter. Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF accounts for 0.2% of Win Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Win Advisors Inc. owned about 0.40% of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF worth $634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 48.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 14.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter.

Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF Price Performance

Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $31.44. The stock had a trading volume of 108,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,357. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.75. Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $27.60 and a 12 month high of $34.35.

