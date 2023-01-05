Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. Sells 130 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPGI. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in S&P Global during the first quarter worth about $1,969,000. Markel Corp increased its stake in S&P Global by 0.8% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 149,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in S&P Global by 18.9% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 832 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 1.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 386.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 198,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,251,000 after purchasing an additional 157,402 shares in the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other S&P Global news, SVP Christopher Craig sold 1,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.02, for a total transaction of $369,271.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,288 shares in the company, valued at $2,200,925.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

S&P Global Trading Up 1.9 %

SPGI stock opened at $341.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $111.30 billion, a PE ratio of 28.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.06. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $279.32 and a 52 week high of $463.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $340.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $342.96.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 33.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SPGI shares. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of S&P Global from $402.00 to $398.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on S&P Global from $423.00 to $364.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Argus decreased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $420.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $390.00 to $388.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on S&P Global from $362.00 to $379.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $395.06.

S&P Global Profile

(Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

See Also

