Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,334 shares during the quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 1.7% during the second quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 16,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 13,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co boosted its position in Bank of America by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 8,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas raised its position in Bank of America by 0.7% in the second quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 43,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Up 1.9 %

BAC opened at $34.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $29.31 and a 12 month high of $50.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.81. The stock has a market cap of $273.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.39.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. Bank of America had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of America

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BAC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $41.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.72.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

