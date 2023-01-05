Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. Lowers Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lowered its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up about 1.0% of Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,656,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 159,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,255,000 after purchasing an additional 4,334 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 242.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 4,899 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,138,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,867,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,853,000 after purchasing an additional 325,738 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

RSP stock opened at $143.32 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $124.92 and a 52 week high of $164.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $142.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.12.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

