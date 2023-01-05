Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. Has $532,000 Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,614 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TYL. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Tyler Technologies by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,942 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 12.6% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 127,951 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,463,000 after purchasing an additional 14,300 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 43.8% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,842 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Westwood Management Corp IL lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Westwood Management Corp IL now owns 71,999 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,020,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,187 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

TYL stock opened at $320.68 on Thursday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $281.11 and a 1-year high of $518.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $321.09 and its 200-day moving average is $347.19. The firm has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.39 and a beta of 0.85.

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.19. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 10.26%. The firm had revenue of $473.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.54 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tyler Technologies news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.73, for a total value of $804,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,150 shares in the company, valued at $7,769,779.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.73, for a total value of $804,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,150 shares in the company, valued at $7,769,779.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.49, for a total value of $137,396.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,287 shares in the company, valued at $442,071.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TYL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Tyler Technologies from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $460.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $403.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $322.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tyler Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $441.08.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

