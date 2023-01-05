Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. Has $130,000 Position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Rating) by 27.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,599 shares during the quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, American National Bank bought a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PFF opened at $31.33 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.31. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $29.79 and a 52-week high of $39.09.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a $0.237 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.08%. This is an increase from iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

