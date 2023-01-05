Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. Has $1.43 Million Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. cut its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,275 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 53 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies accounts for about 1.4% of Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 9.8% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. United Bank increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 9,734 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 12,043 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 2,015 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,629,000. 72.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LOW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $248.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. BNP Paribas lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $159.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies to $260.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $230.92.

NYSE LOW opened at $201.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $125.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.16. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.12 and a 1-year high of $259.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $202.85 and a 200-day moving average of $196.01.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $23.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 103.72% and a net margin of 6.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.73 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 41.14%.

In other news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total transaction of $12,179,889.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,690,176.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

