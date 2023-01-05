Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. Grows Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 77.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,497 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $481,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UNP. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 16.3% during the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 307 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 7,427 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in Union Pacific by 2.7% in the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,686 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Trellis Advisors LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 4.2% in the second quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 4.8% during the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. 77.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $209.24 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.10. The company has a market capitalization of $128.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.77. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $183.70 and a 52-week high of $278.94.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 28.95%. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.39%.

In related news, Director Teresa Finley bought 1,380 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $188.26 per share, with a total value of $259,798.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,798.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

UNP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Union Pacific from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Benchmark cut their price objective on Union Pacific to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $208.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Argus cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $216.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.58.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

