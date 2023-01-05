Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. Buys 380 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 111.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 380 shares during the quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA HDV opened at $104.43 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $104.65 and its 200-day moving average is $101.68. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $91.24 and a 12-month high of $110.91.

