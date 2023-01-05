Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 134,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,762,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the first quarter worth $868,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 18,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 130,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,421,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 32,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the period.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJR stock opened at $95.64 on Thursday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $86.40 and a twelve month high of $117.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.22.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

