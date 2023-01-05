Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. Boosts Stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,853 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Sherwin-Williams comprises approximately 1.2% of Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHW. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 76.0% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 132 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 257.5% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 216.7% during the 2nd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $244.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.28 billion, a PE ratio of 33.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $239.92 and a 200-day moving average of $233.77. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $195.24 and a 52-week high of $342.57.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 90.50% and a net margin of 8.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SHW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $244.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.28.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

