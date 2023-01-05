Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. Boosts Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Investment Fund lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 269.2% in the second quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 2,685,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $645,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957,991 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 5,609.4% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 718,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $168,758,000 after buying an additional 705,720 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 89.5% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,382,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $332,443,000 after acquiring an additional 652,949 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,287,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $321,806,000 after acquiring an additional 342,982 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,964,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,989,404,000 after acquiring an additional 326,891 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Air Products and Chemicals

In other news, VP Sean D. Major sold 485 shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.00, for a total transaction of $151,805.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,275 shares in the company, valued at $4,468,075. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Shares of APD stock opened at $306.59 on Thursday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $216.24 and a 12-month high of $328.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $299.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $264.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $68.02 billion, a PE ratio of 30.24, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.83.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 17.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.51 EPS. Analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on APD. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $339.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $281.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $292.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $286.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $308.65.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Further Reading

