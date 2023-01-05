Threshold (T) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $164.27 Million

Threshold (T) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 5th. One Threshold token can currently be purchased for $0.0164 or 0.00000098 BTC on major exchanges. Threshold has a total market capitalization of $164.27 million and approximately $6.16 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Threshold has traded up 9.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Threshold

Threshold (CRYPTO:T) is a token. Its genesis date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 8,245,460,686 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.01655961 USD and is up 1.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 56 active market(s) with $4,671,646.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

