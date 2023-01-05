Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust (NASDAQ:TBLD) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust (NASDAQ:TBLD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.104 per share on Monday, January 23rd. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th.
Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of TBLD opened at $14.40 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.33. Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust has a 52 week low of $12.45 and a 52 week high of $20.00.
In related news, insider Benjamin D. Kirby purchased 3,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.27 per share, with a total value of $50,130.51. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,670.51. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, President Jason H. Brady purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.19 per share, with a total value of $425,700.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 82,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,163,580. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Benjamin D. Kirby purchased 3,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.27 per share, for a total transaction of $50,130.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,513 shares in the company, valued at $78,670.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.
The Trust is a global, multi-asset, actively managed portfolio that seeks to generate an attractive income stream by providing investors differentiated access to a dynamic blend of income generating investments. Thornburg believes that markets are inefficient with respect to the assessment of risk and reward due to the siloed nature of multi-asset analysis.
