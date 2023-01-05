Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust (NASDAQ:TBLD) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust (NASDAQ:TBLD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.104 per share on Monday, January 23rd. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th.

Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of TBLD opened at $14.40 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.33. Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust has a 52 week low of $12.45 and a 52 week high of $20.00.

Insider Transactions at Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust

In related news, insider Benjamin D. Kirby purchased 3,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.27 per share, with a total value of $50,130.51. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,670.51. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, President Jason H. Brady purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.19 per share, with a total value of $425,700.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 82,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,163,580. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Benjamin D. Kirby purchased 3,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.27 per share, for a total transaction of $50,130.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,513 shares in the company, valued at $78,670.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust

About Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust ( NASDAQ:TBLD Get Rating ) by 29.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,548 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,801 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust were worth $1,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

The Trust is a global, multi-asset, actively managed portfolio that seeks to generate an attractive income stream by providing investors differentiated access to a dynamic blend of income generating investments. Thornburg believes that markets are inefficient with respect to the assessment of risk and reward due to the siloed nature of multi-asset analysis.

