Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $3.11 Million

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 5th. Theta Fuel has a market capitalization of $195.87 million and $3.11 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Theta Fuel coin can now be bought for $0.0327 or 0.00000194 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Theta Fuel has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00070271 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.07 or 0.00059751 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000350 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001100 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00009157 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00022914 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000227 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001454 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003918 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000121 BTC.
About Theta Fuel
TFUEL uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,983,341,029 coins. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e.
Buying and Selling Theta Fuel
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
