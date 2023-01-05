Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Price Reaches $0.0335 on Exchanges

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 4th. Over the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Theta Fuel has a total market capitalization of $200.39 million and $3.83 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be bought for $0.0335 or 0.00000199 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.11 or 0.00071901 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.19 or 0.00060499 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000354 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00009553 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001123 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00023187 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000229 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001457 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003750 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000122 BTC.
Theta Fuel Profile
Theta Fuel uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,982,843,524 coins. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org.
Theta Fuel Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Theta Fuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Theta Fuel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.