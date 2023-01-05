Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Stake Cut by Lathrop Investment Management Corp

Lathrop Investment Management Corp reduced its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,781 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 506 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up approximately 4.4% of Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $16,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TMO. Bornite Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 50.0% during the first quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP now owns 30,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $17,719,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.2% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,928 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter valued at $4,507,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,936 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,231,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 36.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Down 1.5 %

TMO stock opened at $553.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $537.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $544.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $475.77 and a 52 week high of $631.89.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $5.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $10.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.86 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 22.97%. Equities analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.75%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 10th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to purchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $661.00 target price for the company. Benchmark downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $620.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific to $620.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $620.80.

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.39, for a total transaction of $112,278.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,600.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $509.97, for a total value of $5,099,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,777,209.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.39, for a total transaction of $112,278.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 979 shares in the company, valued at $549,600.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,475 shares of company stock valued at $16,073,443. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.