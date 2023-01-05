Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH lessened its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 456,564 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 7,197 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for about 1.2% of Keybank National Association OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Keybank National Association OH owned approximately 0.12% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $231,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 160.0% in the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 52 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 410.0% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 51 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific to $620.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $678.00 to $613.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $711.00 to $696.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $661.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $620.80.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $509.97, for a total transaction of $5,099,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,777,209.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $509.97, for a total transaction of $5,099,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,777,209.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.39, for a total value of $112,278.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 979 shares in the company, valued at $549,600.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,475 shares of company stock valued at $16,073,443. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

TMO stock traded down $4.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $557.28. The company had a trading volume of 15,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,121,797. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.83. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $475.77 and a one year high of $631.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $537.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $544.21.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $5.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $10.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.86 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 15.92%. Research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.75%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 10th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to repurchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

