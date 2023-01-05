The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Position Reduced by Morris Capital Advisors LLC

Morris Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,742 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. Sherwin-Williams makes up 3.0% of Morris Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Morris Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $3,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,675,058 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,160,908,000 after purchasing an additional 61,660 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 115.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,250,997 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,295,301,000 after purchasing an additional 5,499,972 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,898,426 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,992,447,000 after purchasing an additional 246,451 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,798,484 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,197,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,160,008 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $707,559,000 after buying an additional 108,080 shares during the period. 76.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Shares of SHW opened at $244.18 on Thursday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $195.24 and a one year high of $342.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $239.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $233.77. The stock has a market cap of $63.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.04, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 90.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $288.00 to $264.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $223.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.28.

About Sherwin-Williams

(Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.