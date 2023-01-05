The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Purchased by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $1,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Progressive by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 697 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,787 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 5,927 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Progressive alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on PGR. Barclays boosted their price objective on Progressive from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Citigroup cut their target price on Progressive from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Progressive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Progressive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progressive

Progressive Stock Up 0.8 %

In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.85, for a total value of $5,842,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,822 shares in the company, valued at $50,458,400.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 3,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.59, for a total transaction of $509,288.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,548,784.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.85, for a total value of $5,842,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 431,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,458,400.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 98,470 shares of company stock worth $11,932,592 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:PGR opened at $131.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.08, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.46. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $100.81 and a 1-year high of $134.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $128.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.10.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.75). The business had revenue of $13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.16 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 13.51%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.37%.

Progressive Profile

(Get Rating)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.