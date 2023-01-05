The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates $218.00 Price Target for FedEx (NYSE:FDX)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a $218.00 price objective on FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on FDX. Susquehanna raised their target price on FedEx from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on FedEx from $215.00 to $190.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on FedEx from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Bank of America decreased their target price on FedEx from $186.00 to $178.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on FedEx from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $203.84.

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $181.45 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.31. FedEx has a 12 month low of $141.92 and a 12 month high of $266.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 9th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.14%.

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $175.83 per share, with a total value of $49,232.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,844.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FedEx

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FDX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in FedEx by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,835,505 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,796,508,000 after purchasing an additional 220,183 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in FedEx by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 17,426,647 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,950,795,000 after purchasing an additional 98,022 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in FedEx by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,818,843 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,497,094,000 after purchasing an additional 469,345 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in FedEx by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 13,878,717 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,060,573,000 after purchasing an additional 445,125 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in FedEx by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,100,112 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $929,536,000 after purchasing an additional 554,395 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Further Reading

