The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Sold by Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA trimmed its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the period. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EL. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 280.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter worth $31,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter worth about $33,000. 55.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EL opened at $261.91 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $229.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $240.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.68. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.47 and a 1 year high of $368.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.45 billion, a PE ratio of 43.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This is a boost from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.07%.

A number of analysts have commented on EL shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank downgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $323.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $228.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $228.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $209.00 to $266.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.13.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

