The City of London Investment Trust (LON:CTY) Trading 1.1% Higher

The City of London Investment Trust Plc (LON:CTY – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 1.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 418 ($5.04) and last traded at GBX 418 ($5.04). 1,085,724 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 1,253,897 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 413.50 ($4.98).

The City of London Investment Trust Trading Up 1.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.34. The company has a market cap of £1.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,900.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 403.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 400.45.

The City of London Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 26th will be issued a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.06) per share. This represents a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. The City of London Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.18%.

The City of London Investment Trust Company Profile

In other The City of London Investment Trust news, insider Ominder Dhillon bought 394 shares of The City of London Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 379 ($4.57) per share, for a total transaction of £1,493.26 ($1,799.11).

The City of London Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

