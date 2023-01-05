The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Acquired by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 486.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 718,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 596,321 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $51,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 2,611.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 23,832,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,009,428,000 after purchasing an additional 22,953,375 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 266.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,120,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,359,101,000 after purchasing an additional 11,716,745 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 79,042,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,993,903,000 after purchasing an additional 6,803,282 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,764,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,097,344,000 after buying an additional 3,007,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 220.5% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,795,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,444,000 after buying an additional 1,923,229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on SCHW. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.67.

Insider Activity

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Nigel J. Murtagh sold 16,169 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,293,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,143,840. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Charles Schwab news, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 1,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total value of $117,098.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,312.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Nigel J. Murtagh sold 16,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,293,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,143,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 601,293 shares of company stock worth $47,659,759. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SCHW opened at $83.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.04. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $59.35 and a 52-week high of $96.24.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.02% and a return on equity of 20.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.75%.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

